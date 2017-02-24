× Win a car from the Northern Ohio Honda Dealers during Auto Show 2017

One of the themes at this year’s Cleveland Auto Show is Virtual Reality…

Northern Ohio Honda Dealers want to make your dream of having a new car a REALITY by giving away a 2-year lease on a Honda Civic to one lucky winner!!!

It’s easy to enter:

Download or go to our FOX 8 App to get the daily Secret Keyword (App Store | Google Play Store) View the Secret Keyword video located on the FOX 8 App Text the Secret Keyword from the video to 45995 Enter up to one (1) time per day during the Auto Show (2/25/17 – 3/5/17) Tune-in each night during the Auto Show to FOX 8 News at 10PM to find out if you are one (1) of nine (9) finalists.

Each finalist will receive a pair of Virtual Reality goggles and one lucky grand prize winner will receive a 2-year lease on a Honda Civic. All compliments of your Northern Ohio Honda Dealers.

See official rules for full details.