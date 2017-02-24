‘What I see for the future’: Student’s ‘women empowerment’ artwork could become new Google Doodle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio – A Hathaway Brown student is making Northeast Ohio proud with her artistic abilities. This week she received a special surprise from Google.

Brice Bai, an 11th grader at Hathaway Brown, was selected as the Ohio Doodle for Google winner. Google representatives visited the school to make the announcement. Her doodle was selected from thousands of entries received this year.

The Doodle for Google competition gives K-12 students across the country the opportunity to have their artwork featured on Google's homepage.

Bai entered with an image she says was inspired by the theme "What I see for the future".

Bai says she immediately thought of women empowerment, so she created an image that showed women doing all types of careers. She says she wanted to show women their future is bright and everyone has the same opportunities in life, no matter their gender.

“I wanted to do something showing women in many different careers, especially male-dominant careers,” Bai said. “I wanted to inspire little girls to be whatever they want to be.”

Bai now goes on to the national competition. Google will announce five national finalists and one of them as the national winner on March 31st. The winner’s doodle will go live on Google.com that day.

The National Winner will take home a $30,000 college scholarship and his or her school will receive a $50,000 Google for Education grant toward the establishment and improvement of a computer lab or technology program.

To help Bai win, you can vote for her doodle from now until March 5th by clicking here.