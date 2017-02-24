Weather changes: Breezy, colder with passing snow showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the following counties until 2 a.m.: Ashland, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Holmes, Huron, Logan, Lorain, Ottawa, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Wayne and Wyandot.

A line of storms developed Friday evening. The only report of severe weather in Northesat Ohio was 1 mile E of Bellevue (Huron Co.) where there was 1" diameter hail that briefly fell.

The greatest threat was damaging winds and large hail.

Cleveland broke the former all-time February record set in 2000 by reaching 75°F at 2 p.m. Friday.

As the air chills down closer to normal on Saturday night and Sunday, it’s not impossible that we will see a few snow showers in the air.

Here is the 8-Day outlook:

Some models see colder (cooler) air across the Great Lakes in early March but indications are it won’t be long lasting. See how the center of the colder air is across the central US. I have some longer range ideas on my weather blog. It gets a bit technical so beware 🙂