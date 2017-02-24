WATCH: Lake Shore Power Plant smoke stack comes crashing down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The next time you drive by the Lake Shore Power Plant along the Shoreway, the view will be a little bit different.

The 306-foot brick and concrete smoke stack and 170-foot boiler house at the FirstEnergy plant came crashing down early Friday morning.

Fox 8 had three cameras covering the implosion.

The Shoreway was closed for about 10 minutes from East 55th Street to East 72nd Street.

A crowd gathered to watch from the East 55th Street Marina.

"Great crowd tonight," said Jennifer Young, FirstEnergy spokesperson. "I'm sure a lot of people are interested."

"This changes the skyline of Cleveland so I'm glad a lot of people got to come out and see that," she said.

Longtime FirstEnergy employee Joe Cerer was among the crowd that gathered to watch.

He worked at the plant for 11 of his 35 years with the company.

"It was a great plant," Cerer said. "It was a great job and it was a sad day when they finally shut it down last April 13th of 2015. You knew that was the last time that it was going to run."

He thought the implosion was "pretty awesome."

"Everything went according to plan," he said. "The engineer did very well. It was just exciting to see it."

He even brought two of his children to watch.

"One of them is in engineering school, the other one is still in high school," Cerer said. "They both wanted to be a part of it to see, you know. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to see something like that happen."

Young said the $15 million demolition went according to plan.

FirstEnergy will continue to own the site as demolition continues and hopes to see it developed in the future, she said.

Passersby will see the familiar brick facade -- at least for the next week or two.

"We kept that up during the demolition tonight to provide some additional shielding that any debris from the demolition wouldn't go into the intake area -- the water intake area from the plant -- or onto the shoreway," Young said.

"I don't know what the future holds," Cerer said. "But I'm sure it's going to be brought to good use."