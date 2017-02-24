Virtual reality, Lego Batmobile at this year’s Cleveland Auto Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Auto Show starts Friday at 5 p.m. at the I-X Center with more than a thousand vehicles on display.

While every brand offers its own unique features, there is one car that is completely unlike the rest. In the Chevrolet section, you'll find the Lego Batmobile.

It stands 7 feet tall and 17 feet long with more than 344,000 Lego bricks. Master builders spent 222 hours designing the Batmobile and another 1,833 putting it together.

Another highlight of 2017 Cleveland Auto Show is the virtual reality test drive. Put on the headset to experience the look, feel and acceleration of the 2017 Honda Civic Si in Monument Valley, Ariz.

See what happened when FOX 8's Roosevelt Leftwich got behind the wheel.

There are more traditional ways to test drive a vehicle and Camp Jeep draws a crowd. Take a seat and ride along with a professional driver through a course that demonstrates Jeep's off-road capabilities. New this year is the Ram Truck Territory, which takes participants through an obstacle course, plus shows off the trucks' torque and payload.

