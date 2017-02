Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He was a lower-level Cleveland mobster with a bigger-than-life persona.

Danny Greene was a brash Irishman who bought holiday turkeys for the needy and engaged in a violent war for control of the Cleveland mob.

Greene was said to have the luck of the Irish with him until the one day his luck ran out.

FOX 8's Bill Sheil has more on the life and legend of Danny Greene.

