CLEVELAND, Ohio — We all have to do chores, but it doesn’t mean we have to like them.

A new survey from YouGov.co found that ironing was voted the worst.

Fifty percent of British people hate ironing the most out of all the chores.

Cleaning the house came in second followed by taking the trash out.

Some things people seemed to enjoy more including laundry and vacuuming.

The nation’s favorite chore is cooking.

