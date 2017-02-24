See what happens when husband takes on wife’s challenge to be ‘pregnant’ for 24 hours

A Northeast Ohio man knows a little bit more about what his pregnant wife, Lindsay, is going through. Chris Balmert took on his wife’s challenge to be ‘pregnant’ for 24 hours.

He strapped on an 8-pound medicine ball and wore it for a day. He did housework, picked up groceries, and stopped by the cell phone store.

After a rough night of sleep and back pains, Chris admitted he was glad to take off the pregnancy gear. “I thought this would be a lot easier than it was,” he said.

His Facebook video has gone viral with more than 90,000 views. Chris says if they get more than 100,000 views he will give a labor simulation machine a try.

Chris says their baby girl is due in just a couple weeks. Their daughter will be a heart warrior at Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

“As we go through this scary journey with our daughter having a congenital heart defect, spreading joy and happiness (and laughs) has been our distraction to keep us positive! It’s been helpful, especially as we finish up the final stretch!” Chris told FOX 8 News.