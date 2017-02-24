Record-breaking temperature in Cleveland; thunderstorms tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Cleveland broke the former all-time February record set in 2000 by reaching 75°F at 2 p.m. Friday.

An “Enhanced Risk” for severe thunderstorms is possible in the Cleveland area according to the Storm Prediction Center.

A line of storms will develop between 10 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday. Some of these storms could be severe, mainly in western Ohio.

The greatest threat will be damaging winds and large hail. The highest chance for strong to severe thunderstorms will be around midnight, +/- an hour and persisting until the strong cold front clears the area. Stay tuned to Fox 8 and all of our social media outlets for the latest information.

Another record high has been established in Cleveland, Akron-Canton, and Mansfield. Looks like another likelihood for many records on Friday as well before a strong cold front brings an end to the warm pattern. This sharp temperature swing next 24 hours will occur across much of the Ohio Valley not just here in northern Ohio. 30°+ drops in temperature in late February/early March after 70s have occurred only TWICE: 2000 and 1976.

Our highs on Friday may surpass the old all-time record warmth set on February 26, 2000. Here are the numbers to watch in various places:

As the air chills down closer to normal on Saturday night and Sunday, it’s not impossible that we will see a few snow showers in the air.

Here is the 8-Day outlook:

Some models see colder (cooler) air across the Great Lakes in early March but indications are it won’t be long lasting. See how the center of the colder air is across the central US. I have some longer range ideas on my weather blog. It gets a bit technical so beware 🙂