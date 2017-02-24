Police searching for third vehicle involved in deadly crash

COVENTRY TWP., Ohio — Police are looking for a car involved in a fatal crash in Coventry Township.

According to a release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at about 8 p.m. Tuesday following a separate crash.

The initial crash happened on the State Route 224 East bridge over Interstate 77. No one was injured in that crash.

But a few minutes later, another multi-vehicle crash happened nearby on the Interstate 77 South ramp off of State Route 224 East.

The second crash involved a Kia Amanti that was hit from behind by a Dodge Caravan. The Kia burst into flames, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were three people in the Dodge Caravan, and they were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The second crash also involved a third vehicle. At this time, the make and model of that vehicle is unknown. But police are searching for the driver.

The Summit Metro Crash Team asks that anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has information on the third vehicle call 330-643-2181.