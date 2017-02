CLEVELAND, Ohio — The owner of the new Wahlburgers location in Cleveland is giving us a tour of the new spot Friday.

**We will stream the tour LIVE on Fox8.com**

The burger chain founded by the Wahlberg brothers is opening up across from JACK Casino in downtown Cleveland.

It will be the burger joint’s first location in Ohio. It’s slated to open in early spring.

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more.