Two officers injured during traffic stop, crash in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, Ohio-- Two police officers were injured during a traffic stop and crash in Brooklyn. Police say their injuries are minor; they were treated and released.

According to a witness, officers pulled over someone on Ridge. When that person took off, his car door was open and an officer was dragged about 75 feet.

Additional officers responded. The suspect was seen weaving in and out of traffic; he crashed into a pick-up truck.

Officers busted out the suspect's car window. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

