Missing: Christian Young

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Christian Young, 18, went missing Feb. 10 and was last seen at a Cleveland rec center.

Christian is 6'2" tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red skull cap, blue and white shoes and a black coat with gray trim on the sleeves.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Callahan with the Cleveland Police Fourth District at 216-623-3138.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

