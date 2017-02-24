Memorial for teen who was murdered outside Cleveland school is destroyed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I TEAM is asking questions after someone destroyed a memorial for a teen murdered outside a Cleveland school. The vandalism has caused outrage and impacted two schools.

Last weekend, someone shot and killed 17-year-old Devin Price outside A.J. Rickoff School. This week, friends and loved ones left teddy bears and more as a memorial.

But now, someone has burned the bears and all that was there. The fire even travelled up a pole. And apparently, that knocked out a transformer. Ultimately, two schools, Friday, were left without phone and internet service and more.

Cleveland Councilman Zack Reed is disgusted. He believes the fire was some sort of retaliation tied to the homicide. Reed said, “Something bigger happened here at A.J. Rickoff. And we gotta ask the question, what was it? And how do we get to the bottom of it because if, as some people have come to me and told me, this is retaliation, then we’ve got a bigger problem on our hands.”

Reed credited the school district for taking extra steps to keep the kids safe. But the councilman and the I TEAM have both been asking the district for days about the school’s cameras. There have been problems with the cameras there in the past. So we’ve been asking, were they working the night of the shooting? What did they capture? We’re still waiting for the answers.

Cleveland police are still investigating the homicide.

