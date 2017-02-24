Man suffers from mystery medical condition that requires him to wear bra

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEARS, Mich. -- A Michigan man has been basement-bound for nearly three years, after being stricken with a medical condition doctors can't seem to solve.

Fox 17 reports Dale Hawkey, 49, says the condition has caused his chest to develop thick corded muscle that is so painful that he wears a size 44L bra.

He says in 1999 he was backed over by a truck. Doctors at that time put a piece of plastic into his spine. Now, Hawkey's caregiver, Nancy DeRose, says she believes that piece of plastic is shifting, causing his chest to grow.

Hawkey says his doctors, however, are baffled.

Endocrinologists say one possibility is gynecomastia, a condition that causes increasing fatty breast tissue. Muscles including in his neck, arms and back are also growing. But doctors are not sure what caused the condition or how to slow it down.

The man says his condition is "heartbreaking," that he's lost friends and family and constantly feels self-conscious.

He rarely leaves the basement.

"I've lost three years of my life," Hawkey said.

Hawkey is awaiting an appointment at the University of Michigan, where he hopefully can find something out about his condition. He's afraid that if he doesn't get treatment, he will die from it.

