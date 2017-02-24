Live Video: Park says April the giraffe ‘close’ to giving birth



HARPURSVILLE, New York — The wait is still on for April the giraffe, who is expecting her fourth calf any day now.

The giraffe lives at the Animal Adventure Park in New York.

Friday morning, the park posted on Facebook that April was looking great and “physical posturing and other activity observed would suggest we are close.”

According to the park, April is 15 years old and is giving birth to her fourth calf. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and will be about 6 feet tall when it is born.

The park will hold a contest to name the giraffe.

The park began streaming the giraffe in her enclosed pen on Wednesday.

But park owner Jordan Patch says YouTube removed the feed early Thursday after someone reported it was explicit and contained nudity.

In a video posted on the zoo’s Facebook page, Patch blamed “a handful of extremists and animal rights activists” for interrupting the stream from the giraffe cam. The live stream resumed on YouTube later Thursday morning.

