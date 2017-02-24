I-Team: Local arrests lead to immigration investigations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The FOX 8 I TEAM has found two local domestic violence cases in recent days that cut to the heart of the national debate raging about our nation’s borders and what to do about people in this country illegally.

In one case, a woman off East 114th Street in Cleveland called police for domestic violence. Officers arrested the father of two of her children, and that may open the door for him to be booted out of the country. Court records show the man should be held for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. And, he has no social security number.

The woman said he came here from Nicaragua, and his mother paid someone to smuggle him into America. She said, "What I know is his mother paid somebody to pass the border and stuff.”

In another case, the I TEAM found a man recently arrested for domestic violence near West 65th and Madison in Cleveland. The police report for that includes “foreign national” in the title. A man behind the door at the scene of the arrest wouldn’t open up to talk to us. However, from behind the door he said, "I know where he's from Honduras."

As of Friday, the man arrested on the east side was still sitting in a Cleveland jail. While police say the man arrested on the west side had already been turned over to federal authorities.

These cases come to light with local and national debate about immigration. But there’s no indication these cases are part of any kind of crackdown.

That domestic violence accuser we met now realizes she may never see the father of two of her children again. He may be deported. She says she knows of others living in Cleveland who are in this country illegally -- a dark secret that can be exposed at any time.

A spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement couldn’t tell us specifics about the two suspects in these cases. And the feds couldn’t immediately give us numbers for the number of cases like this in Ohio.

A spokesperson released a statement saying, “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) conducts routine, daily targeted enforcement operations every day to arrest criminal aliens and other individuals who are in violation of our nation’s immigration laws. The enforcement of immigration law has been and will continue to be the duty of ERO officers.”