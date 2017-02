CLEVELAND, Ohio — Giving back to others is what it’s all about.

Cleveland police collected socks for the area’s homeless and delivered them Friday night.

Thanks to both officers and the community, over 1,000 pairs of socks were collected!

They were taken to St. Malachi. An officer said a few years ago, he noticed the sock bin was empty and decided to do something about it.

This is the officers’ third time doing this drive.