Boys & Girls Club member ties the knot in place where she grew up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While kids played outside the King Kennedy Boys & Girls Club in Cleveland, inside, the adults were busy setting up for something special.

Friday night, 23-year-old Lexus Spence-- an 11-year Boys & Girls Club kid-- married Roy Edwards inside the gym.

It is the very place Spence credits with keeping her life on track.

"To know it happened and to hear Mr. and Mrs. Edwards, it was all I could ever imagine," said Spence.

"I asked her if she would be willing to share her vows in her community and she said, 'yeah, I would love to," said president and CEO, Ron Soeder.

Soeder also walked her down the aisle, and another club administrator, ordained minister Allen Smith, officiated.

Over 100 boys and girls who are growing up the way Spence did were in attendance.

"I just want them to see, you can go to college. You can be in love. You can go as far as you want. I want them to see what true love is because a lot of them don’t know," said Spence.

Spence will graduate from Tiffin University this spring.

Edwards, a December graduate of Tiffin, is enlisting in the U.S. Army.

"She grew up here. If I can do that for her and it makes her happy, its all about her," said Edwards.

Club staff decorated and provided musical entertainment.

Congratulations!