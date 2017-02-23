Weather: With the warm temps, we may set more records Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Another record high has been established in Cleveland, Akron-Canton, and Mansfield. Looks like another likelihood for many records on Friday as well before a strong cold front brings an end to the warm pattern.

Our highs on Friday may surpass the old all-time record warmth set on February 26, 2000. Here are the numbers to watch in various places:

A line of storms will develop between 10 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday. Some of these storms could be severe, mainly in western Ohio.

As the air chills down closer to normal on Saturday night and Sunday, it’s not impossible that we will see a few snow showers in the air.

Here is the 8-Day outlook: