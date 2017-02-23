Weather Outlook: Mostly cloudy and mild

CLEVELAND -- Today, expect a mostly cloudy sky and mild temperatures.

Lows once again will be in the 50’s. Only briefly will winds shift into the NE tonight, trimming lake shore temperatures temporarily since the warmth should retake the area on Friday.

The warm wave should end Saturday in a burst of colder air, wind and lake-enhanced snow showers.

We are currently on day #6 of our unseasonably mild stretch. The longest stretch of 50+ warmth in February is 8 days occurring in 1930. We’ve only had 2 other stretches of 50° plus at ANY TIME in winter so it’s a rarity. It’s not entirely impossible that we hit 8 days in this stretch under the right conditions. Stay tuned.

In the meantime, we are averaging over 8 degrees above normal thus far this month! This will likely be the warmest February in Cleveland weather-keeping history, the former record was set in 1998 at 37.5°. We are on track, if the forecast holds true, to smash this record with an average February temperature of 41.4°F. However, it’s good to keep this in the right perspective. You can read the full story that I posted HERE.

Here is the 8-Day outlook:

Some models see colder (cooler) air across the Great Lakes in early March but indications are it won’t be long-lasting. See how the center of the colder air is across the central US.

Here is a look at March snowfall historically. Will we see snow in March? Yes. Snow lovers there is still hope that you will get some winter activities in before the wintry season ends.