Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another record high has been established in Cleveland, Akron-Canton, and Mansfield. Looks like another likelihood for many records on Friday as well before a strong cold front brings an end to the warm pattern.

A line of storms will develop between 10 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday. Some of these storms could be severe.

We could see some slushy, wet snow later on Saturday.

Here is the 8-Day outlook: