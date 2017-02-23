Watch Live: Tickets on sale now for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home

It is the day we have been waiting for.

Tickets for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home are now on sale.

Here is the number to call 1-800-834-5786. Tickets are sold out online.

So far, nearly 19,000 tickets have been sold for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home as of 6:56 a.m. There are roughly 1,000 tickets left.

This year 20,000 tickets are being sold for a chance to win a home valued at nearly $450,000.

Tickets are $100 each and proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The home is built by Cleveland Custom Homes and located in the Red Tail Golf Community in Avon, Ohio.

If you purchased a ticket you qualify for more than the home.

Here is a list of all prizes:

The 2017 Cleveland St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway House valued at approximately $450,000 built by Cleveland Custom Homes in the beautiful Red Tail Golf Community in Avon, Ohio



Winner’s choice of a 2017 Buick Encore or a 2017 Ford Fusion courtesy of Nick Abraham Auto Mall



Artesian Antigua Elite Hot Tub courtesy of Litehouse Pools and Spas



Whole Home Makeover – complete house, roof, deck, patio, and concrete wash courtesy of Perfect Power Wash



Custom made statue of St. Jude, or similar courtesy of Milano Monuments



$2,500 Panera Bread Prize Pack courtesy of Panera Bread



$1,500 Conrad’s gift certificate towards tires or services, courtesy of Conrad’s Tire Express & Total Car Care



Brizo Artesso Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch Technology in Stainless Steel finish courtesy of Brizo



$1,500 Visa Gift Card courtesy of Smiles by White

The drawing will take place Thursday, June 22, 2017.

**More on the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home.**