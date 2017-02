GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio– The Garfield Heights Police Department is trying to identify the man who broke into a gas station earlier this month.

Officers responded to an alarm at the Sunoco on Turney Road just after 3 a.m. on Feb. 7. They discovered one of the windows broken out.

Police said a man in a black coat stole cigarettes and beer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Garfield Heights Police Department at 216-475-5686.