Stow mayor under fire over husband’s vulgar anti-Trump tweets

STOW, Ohio -- A local mayor is on the hot seat for vulgar comments that her husband posted on Twitter in response to tweets by President Trump. Residents of Stow blasted Mayor Sara Kline and her husband at Thursday night's city council meeting.

It was the first city council meeting since the posting began making news in Stow.

Residents passionately spoke about the topic.

"Once that tweet went out, it was done ... the city of Stow became a disgrace," said one resident.

In recent weeks, the mayor's husband, Robert Kline, has posted several crude comments in response to various tweets by President Trump. The tweets, highly critical of the president, are so offensive to some people, that we cannot read them or show them unedited. One was even sexually explicit.

"These aren't principles that city council wants anything to do with, and I've spoken with each of my colleagues and we all feel that way," said city council president Michael Rasor.

"I happen to believe that since you're married to him, most of us share the same views as our spouses, otherwise we wouldn't be married to them. I mean, think about it ... I'd be divorced if I put something like that online," said another resident.

"How much does what happened on Twitter affect Sara's judgment when she's doing her job? Does her personal life interfere with her professional life?" asked one of the residents.

Initially, the mayor responded on Facebook that her husband has a right to express his political views and that he does not speak for her.

"Just because something's legal doesn't mean that you should do it and I think this is one of those instances where statements went well beyond what decent people want to see from their community," said Rasor.

Mayor Kline did not respond to any of the comments. She also refused to respond to Fox 8.

Mayor Kline is a Democrat. The city council president, who is Republican, says although he does not condone the language in the postings, he believes it would be unfair to connect them to the mayor's views.