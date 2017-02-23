Showers overnight; Highs around 70 on Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A weak front moves in today, bringing a broken line of showers for the southern portion of our viewing area. Cleveland will likely stay dry. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

The showers shift north into Cleveland and over the lake with a warm front by mid-evening. The winds are going to pick up with rain continuing after midnight. Overnight tonight, temps will stay in the 50s.

By mid to late-morning Friday, we’ll see a big jump in temperatures. Highs could reach the 70s.

A line of storms will develop between 10 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday. Some of these storms could be very severe.

We could see some slushy, wet snow later on Saturday.

Here is the 8-Day outlook: