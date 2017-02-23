School considers requiring female students to submit prom dress photos for pre-approval

OSAKIS, Minnesota — A Minnesota high school is backtracking its stance on a dress code policy after backlash from the community.

TwinCities.com reports that the rule required girls to submit photos of their prom dresses for pre-approval.

The policy that applied to 11th and 12th graders was originally discussed at a school board meeting. It was aimed to prevent girls from feeling embarrassed should then have been turned away from the prom for violating the dress code.

Boys would not be required to submit photos.

The district is now saying the rule was merely a suggestion and not part of the official policy.

