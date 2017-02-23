Rocky River second-graders write thank-yous to Cleveland Indians

GOODYEAR, Ariz.– A group of second-grade students practiced their letter-writing skills by thanking the Cleveland Indians for their World Series run.

Teacher Robin Seedhouse’s class at St. Christopher School in Rocky River wrote the thank-yous back on Nov. 7. She said she even gave the students a list of baseball-themed spelling words and they didn’t complain.

The letters are now posted at the team’s spring training facility in Goodyear, Arizona.

Here’s what some of the students had to say:

“I want to thank the Indians for making it to the World Series. I would also like to thank you for trying hard.”

“After we won the first I did a victory dance!”

“I also want to thank you because they stayed calm and did not yell at each other.”

“I would also like to thank you for the best games ever. You guys hit a lot of home runs.”

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here