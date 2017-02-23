Nursing home worker charged for lewd act toward patient: ‘I would never hurt him’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio-- A woman sat down with the FOX 8 I-Team on Thursday to say what she was thinking when she was caught on camera performing lewd acts at a nursing home.

“I am a very bubbly person,” Brittany Fultz said, during an interview at her attorney’s office. “I like to make people laugh and smile. And anybody that knows me knows that and they know I wouldn’t do anything to hurt or humiliate anyone.”

The video was taken in December in the room of a 100-year-old man at an assisted care facility in Sandusky. In the video, Fultz, 26, can be seen “mooning” the man and it appears she straddles his leg.

“I never touched him,” Fultz said. “I was just joking around.”

The video was turned over to officials at the assisted living center last week. They contacted police.

Sandusky Det. Anthony Bath said he believes the video is disturbing.

“The man has dementia,” Bath said.

Fultz pleaded not guilty to a gross sexual imposition charge.

“She did not break the law,” said attorney Geoffrey Oglesby. “It’s a little flirty, that’s what it is and that’s what happened. And the police, in my opinion, and the nursing home are taking it way, way, way out of context.”

Fultz said the man was one of her favorite patients. She said he would often play the harmonica and joke around with her.

“I would never hurt him,” Fultz said.

She said she had planned to go to nursing school in the fall and loves working with the elderly.

“I miss all the residents,” Fultz added.

