Missing: Casey Stephens

MASSILLON, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Casey Stephens, 16, was last seen Feb. 5 in Massillon, Ohio.

She is 5'6" tall with brown hair and blue eyes. Police say Casey likes to dye her hair different colors.

If you've seen Casey, you're asked to call Massillon police at 330-830-1754.

