February 23, 2017 Road Trip: Route 42
Thyme2
113 West Smith Road
(Parking Off S. Court St.)
Medina, Ohio 44256
330.764.4114
www.thymetherestaurant.com
Perfectly Charming
248 South Court Street
Medina, Ohio 44256
330.723.5080
www.perfectlycharmingmedina.com
Rustic & Refined
215 South Court Street
Medina, Ohio 44256
330.722.2550
www.rusticandrefinedmedina.com
Thunder Echo Drum Company
2351 Pearl Road #102
Medina, Ohio 44256
330.225.1488
www.thunderechodrums.com
European Specialty Food Mart
1257 Pearl Rd
Brunswick, Ohio 44212
330.273.6968
www.europeanspecialtyfoodmart.com
Hollo Paper Craft
1878 Pearl Rd
Brunswick, Ohio 44212
330.225.0911
www.hollospapercraft.net
The Cute Little Cake Shop
Strongsville Towne Center
15131 Pearl Rd
Strongsville, Ohio 44136
440.846.1352
www.thecutelittlecakeshop.com
Your Wine Cellar
8385 Pearl Rd
Strongsville, Ohio 44136
440.239.8788
www.yourwinecellar.net
Santo’s Italian Restaurant
7565 Pearl Road
Middleburg Heights, Ohio
440.234.6480
www.santospizzaandpasta.com
Samosky’s Home Bakery
6379 Pearl Rd
Parma Heights, Ohio 44130
440.845.3377
www.facebook.com/Samoskys-Home-Bakery
Das Schnitzel Haus
5728 Pearl Rd
Parma, Ohio 44129
440.886.5050
www.dshparma.com
Something Different Gallery
1899 W 25th St
Ohio City, Ohio 44113
216.696.5226
www.somethingdifferentgallery.com