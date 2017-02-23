Man hospitalized after shooting in strip club parking lot

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a strip club.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Secrets on Brookpark Road.

Police said one man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. He was listed in serious condition.

Police took at least one person into custody.

A Parma Police cruiser was in the area when the gunshots were fired and responded to the scene.

