Mailman stops delivering to street where dogs attacked him

CLEVELAND -- Jeffrey Glenn has delivered the mail to homes on Walden Avenue in Cleveland since 1990.

But since June, he's been attacked by a dog in the 16000 block several times.

"The first time, I was on the porch and he came out of the back through a hole in the fence," said Glenn.

Glenn says he left the home a letter asking them to restrain their dog.

"Then the other time he came at me, I put my mail bag in front of me. He grabbed the bag and shook, shook, shook the mail all out," said Glenn.

Glenn says eventually the family was fined in court.

But nothing has changed.

"Ya'll need to fix that fence where the dog can't get out. Move the chain so he can't bite or get ahold of it anymore. None of that happened, so now we still where we were before. The dog is still there," said Glenn.

"He does a lot of things that dogs do but I don't see him as a vicious dog," said Delorence King, owner of the pit bull named Rocco.

King lives with his mother and they both disagree with what happened.

"If my dog was to come up to him, he would lick him and be happy to see him," said King.

But until something changes, Glenn will not deliver mail to almost a dozen homes near theirs, meaning neighbors have to pick up their mail at the post office.

"The Postal Service places the safety of its employees as a top priority. The Postal Service does not want to inconvenience any customers, but is obligated to ensure the safety of its carriers. The customer has been asked to repair the fence so delivery can be resumed," said David Van Allen, a spokesman with USPS in a statement Thursday.

Van Allen adds that Cleveland had the second highest number of dog attacks in the nation last year with 58 attacks.

More than 6,500 letter carriers were attacked last year nationwide.