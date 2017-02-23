× Lafayette Township trustees: ‘Our hearts are broken’ over death of Bryon Macron

LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Lafayette Township trustees issued a statement on Thursday after learning the body pulled from Chippewa Lake was identified as Bryon Macron.

Macron, a township trustee, was reported missing on Dec. 16. The 45-year-old father of three was last seen leaving his house on Ivandale Drive in Medina.

A kayaker discovered a body in Chippewa Lake Tuesday afternoon. The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said the deceased in Macron. A cause of death has not been released.

Lafayette Township Trustees Lynda Bowers and Michael Costello said the following:

“A man who deeply loved his family and his God, Bryon was so proud to represent the residents of Lafayette, a close-knit township that especially enjoyed his spontaneous wit and ready willingness to help others. Bryon was never afraid to roll up his sleeves and do whatever needed to be done. We will cherish the memory of Bryon’s favorite encouragement ‘Make it Happen.'”

The trustees thanked Lafayette Township fire and rescue as “they cared for Bryon one last time in the recovery of his body. ”

Bowers and Costello also said they were assured by law enforcement there is no evidence to suggest this Macron’s death should be cause for fear in the community.

On the day he was reported missing, officers found Macron’s SUV in a parking lot on Beachside Boulevard in Chippewa Lake. His trustee office was ransacked with signs of an altercation, the sheriff’s office said.

Donations can be made to the Bryon Macron Benevolent Fund at any Huntington Bank location.

