Hall of Famer Jim Brown to meet with local pastors in effort to reduce youth violence

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former Cleveland Browns running back and Hall of Famer Jim Brown Thursday will take part in a meeting with local pastors to discuss a community engagement strategy to impact and reduce youth violence in the area.

According to a press release, the meeting was prompted by recent and “continuous” violence in Cleveland neighborhoods.

The meeting will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Mount Sinai Ministries, 7510 Woodland Ave.

