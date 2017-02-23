Elderly woman injured in apartment bathroom fire

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Investigators with the State Fire Marshal responded to a fire at an apartment building in Bedford Heights.

The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. Thursday at the Southgate Apartments on Northfield Road.

Firefighters said the fire started in the bathroom of a unit on the fourth floor.

An elderly woman was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with unknown injuries. Her name and condition were unknown.

Several nearby fire departments also responded to the fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.