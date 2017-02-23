Crews to demolish Lake Shore Power Plant using explosives tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Crews are set to demolish the largest remaining portions of the Lake Shore Power Plant along the Shoreway overnight.

They’ll detonate explosives to bring down a 306-foot brick and concrete smoke stack and 170-foot boiler house at 1 a.m.

Nearby roads will close, including both directions of the Shoreway near East 55th Street and East 72nd Street, for about 10 minutes.

The $15 million demolition project at plant began in the fall with crews ripping down metal and concrete for months. FirstEnergy shuttered the coal-fired plant in 2015 because of the anticipated cost of new regulations.

“We made the decision to close the plant due to some of the environmental regulations that were in place, and upgrades that would have been needed to be made to this plant because it was older,” FirstEnergy spokesperson Jennifer Young said. “It just simply wouldn't have been economical to do that.”

Demolition, property clean-up, removal of scrap and debris and grass planting is expected to be completed by fall.

There was no word on the future of the 57-acre site owned by FirstEnergy.

A fixture along the north shore for more than a century, the plant was built in 1911 to support Cleveland's population boom.