‘A roof over my kids’ head is what’s important’: Single mom’s tax return Facebook post goes viral

GAFFNEY, South Carolina — A single mom who lives in South Carolina is getting attention from people all over the country after sharing what she did with this year’s income tax return.

WGHP reports that Christina has a 4-month-old and a 2-year-old.

Knaack on Wednesday posted a photo of her return along with the following message:

“I got back $5,600 on my taxes. Instead of buying my kids the latest Jordans or fancy electronics, I paid my rent for the YEAR,” she wrote. I’m a single mom and I do it all by myself on a minimum wage job. I know that a roof over my kids head is what’s important. My kids don’t want for anything because my priorities are straight. And this also means I will have that extra $450 a month to do things with my kids.”

Since Wednesday, the post has been liked over 194,000 times, and it’s been shared over 86,000 times. There are more than 24,000 comments on the post. Most were positive.

“You are an inspiration to others out there putting your priorities in order. GOD BLESS YOU and YOUR BEAUTIFUL children. My prayer is that others see you as an example of a strong single mother doing what is best for her and her children,” said one poster.

“You’re a great mother save this post and show it to your kids when there’s grown up they will appreciate and tell you that you’re the best Mother in the world,” said another poster.