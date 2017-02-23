× 2017 Cleveland Auto Show starts Friday

CLEVELAND—The 2017 Cleveland Auto Show begins Friday at the I-X Center.

More than a thousand concepts, pre-production and new vehicles will be on display. The event features 11 ride ‘n’ drives, a classic car competition, millionaire’s row, the Jeep kids course and the Lego Batmobile.

Dates and times:

Feb. 24 to March 5

Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission:

Adults $13, seniors (62 and over) $11, preteens (ages 7 to 12) $11 and kids (ages 6 and under) free. Parking is free.

Events:

Feb. 24

5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Hero’s Day: Active military personnel, reservists, veterans, as well as fire, police and other safety personnel get in for free with valid ID.

Feb. 25

Noon to 4 p.m.: Smurfs photo op: See the Smurfs at the Chrysler display.

Feb. 26

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.: 25th Annual Automotive Technology Competition: Students from Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Lorain County JVS, Polaris Career Center, Portage Lakes Career Center and Valley Force High School compete.

4 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Cleveland Cavaliers’ Richard Jefferson autograph signing

5 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love autograph signing

Feb. 27:

11 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Family Day: Kids 15 years and under get in for free.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Browns head coach Hue Jackson talks to fans

Feb. 28

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Legendary Cleveland Indians outfielder Kenny Lofton autograph signing

March 2

5 p.m. to 9 p.m.: “Fat N’ Furious:” Tommy Christmas and Chuck Kountz, who were featured on the Discovery Channel show, will appear by the Autotrader NASCAR.

March 4

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Hall of Famer and Cleveland Indians pitcher Gaylord Perry autograph signing

2 p.m.: Class Car Competition Awards Presentation

March 5

5 p.m.: Grand Finale Vehicle Giveaway: Each day a finalists will be selected. On the final day, those people will be invited back to try their key to win a Chevrolet Cruze Premier.