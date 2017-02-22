Weather Outlook: Showers to start, then mild and drier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - We'll see the risk of showers early this morning mainly in southeastern areas.

We’re going on day #6 of our unseasonably mild stretch. The longest stretch of 50+ warmth in February is 8 days occurring in 1930. We’ve only had 2 other stretches of 50° plus at ANY TIME in winter so it’s a rarity. It’s not entirely impossible that we hit 8 days in this stretch under the right conditions. Stay tuned.

In the meantime, we are averaging over 5 degrees above normal thus far this month. If you factor in the next 3 days, we’re likely to see that deviation increase at least a couple of degrees.

This will likely be the warmest February in Cleveland weather-keeping history, the former record was set in 1998 at 37.5°. We are on track, if the forecast holds true, to smash this record with an average February temperature of 41.4°! Check out the graph below that takes into account the forecast highs and lows through the rest of February.

Warmth continues through Friday with a chance of rain and thunder.

The warm wave should end Saturday in a burst of colder air, wind and lake-enhanced snow showers.

Here is the 8-Day outlook: