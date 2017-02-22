Warming trend continues through Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight expect a mostly cloudy sky, dry conditions, areas of fog and mild temperatures. Lows once again will be in the low 50’s.

Warmth continues through Friday with a chance of rain and thunder. We’re watching this system closely…there will likely be severe storms producing damaging winds Friday night. Stay up to date with the latest forecast as Friday approaches. The warm wave should end Saturday in a burst of colder air, wind and lake-enhanced snow showers.

We are currently on day #6 of our unseasonably mild stretch. The longest stretch of 50+ warmth in February is 8 days occurring in 1930. We’ve only had 2 other stretches of 50° plus at ANY TIME in winter so it’s a rarity. It’s not entirely impossible that we hit 8 days in this stretch under the right conditions. Stay tuned.

In the meantime, we are averaging over 8 degrees above normal thus far this month! This will likely be the warmest February in Cleveland weather-keeping history, the former record was set in 1998 at 37.5°. We are on track, if the forecast holds true, to smash this record with an average February temperature of 41.4°! Check out the graph below that takes into account the forecast highs and lows through the rest of February.

Here is the 8-Day outlook: