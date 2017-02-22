× Vigil held to remember teen shot and killed on Cleveland playground

CLEVELAND – Family and friends are remembering a teen shot and killed while hanging out at a local playground over the weekend in Cleveland.

17-year-old Devin Prices is being remembered as a good kid who loved to play basketball and hang out with this friends.

Those memories shared Wednesday night as over a hundred people attended a vigil and rally for the teenager.

“Devin was our family, our hearts. He treated his female cousins like they were his sisters,” said La’Paris Price, cousin.

They gathered at the playground outside the AJ Rickoff Elementary School on East 147th Street in Cleveland, the same place where price was shot and killed Sunday night.

Cleveland Police say the shooting happened just after 6 pm while Price was hanging out with his friends.

He was shot multiple times in the torso and was pronounced dead at University Hospitals.

“If you know something, please say something. My family begs you, I beg you,” said Kristin Price, cousin.

Police say the shooter jumped into a light-colored sedan and took off.

Cleveland police say the two suspects are described as males in their late teens or early 20s.