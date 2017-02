Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Police in Summit County were amazed when they encountered woman driving a motorized shopping cart down the middle of Cleveland-Massillon Road.

33-year-old Melissa Bradley says she was given permission to take the cart from a local store. Police were also concerned about the danger she was in while driving the cart on a busy road at night.

She was eventually arrested for theft.

Jack Shea has more including the newly released video of the incident.