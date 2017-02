LORAIN, Ohio– The Lorain Police Department is hoping to identify the man they say threatened employees of a grocery store with a syringe.

The suspect was caught stealing from the Apples on Meister Road on Feb. 15. Police said when loss prevention officers confronted the man, he threatened them with a syringe and fled.

Surveillance video shows himĀ in the meat department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Dougherty at 440-204-2105. Tips can remain anonymous.