CLEVELAND, Ohio — The man accused of hitting and killing a Cleveland police officer along Interstate 90 last month will appear in court this morning.

Israel Alvarez is scheduled to be arraigned on charges including aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

Investigators say Alvarez was high on cocaine when he hit Officer David Fahey and kept going.

Fahey was directing traffic at the time after an earlier accident.

Read more here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video