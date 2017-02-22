× Summit County man killed in work-related accident

AKRON- The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the death of a 24- year-old man who was killed in a work-related accident.

The accident happened Wednesday around 4:35 a.m. at a recycling facility on Exeter Road in Akron.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim was working on a baler machine when he became trapped inside the baler and sustained fatal injuries.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name has not been released pending notification of family.