Quick-thinking dispatcher, thieves’ inability to drive stick leads to robbery arrests

CLEVELAND – An 18-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested Tuesday evening following two aggravated robberies.

One victim said he is very thankful to dispatchers and police for their quick action.

The first robbery happened around 9:19 p.m. Tuesday when a woman on Lorain Avenue told police two males took her vehicle at gun point.

Then at 10:43 p.m. a man on West 145th Street called saying two males robbed him at gun point and attempted to take his vehicle. He said the males were unable to drive the stick shift so they left his vehicle, but stole his phone.

Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President Steve Loomis said Dispatcher Charlie McGeever was able to track the victim’s cell phone.

“Dispatcher McGeever tracked the phone to the RTA rapid nearby on Lorain Avenue and he tracked it on the train,” Loomis said. “Cops met train at next stop and were able to make arrests. This is great work by all.”

The man, whose vehicle was stolen on West 145th, said his neighbor also followed the two suspects in his vehicle. He said he is thankful to everyone who helped.