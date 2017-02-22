Proud or embarrassed? Celebrity moms give different views on stretch marks

After having a baby, there are many physical changes new moms will see, and that includes stretch marks.

Some take pride in theirs, while others don’t like them much — including celebrities.

Kim Kardashian is saying goodbye to her stretch marks.

The mother of two said on Snapchat this week that she’d gotten her stretch marks “worked on.”

E! News reports that her doctor charged between $2,900 and $4,900 per area to remove the marks. To do so, he cools the skin and uses a laser to vaporize superficial cells.

“I feel so excited that I finally did it,” she said in her Snap.

Meanwhile, an ad in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition is also getting some attention, because the Lane Bryant model featured has stretch marks that are untouched.

Model Denise Bidot is shown in the ad, which says “My Confidence Inspired by #ThisBody.”

Bidot regrammed Lane Bryant’s post on Instagram, saying it was an honor to be featured in the magazine “completely unretouched.”

“It’s amazing to be a part of the change that’s helping women see once and for all that nobody is perfect.”