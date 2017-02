Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio - A woman accused of performing a lewd act in front of a 100-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to a gross sexual imposition charge.

The attorney for 26-year-old Brittany Fultz says he believes his client will be vindicated and says more information will come out in court.

Sandusky Police say this cell phone video was recorded by another care worker at an assisted living facility in December.

Fultz and the other caregiver no longer work at the facility