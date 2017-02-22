North Royalton police look for missing 15-year-old girl

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio– The North Royalton Police Department is asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl.

Chloe Demagall was last seen at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, police said. She was wearing an orange T-shirt with “Eastlake” on it, black Adidas sweatpants, black and white Adidas shoes, and carrying a silver Coach purse.

She is 5 foot 3 and weighs 115 pounds. Chloe has blonde hair with pink highlights and blue/hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Chloe’s whereabouts is asked to call the North Royalton Police Department at 440-237-8686.